French steelmaker Vallourec raises Q2 outlook

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

July 13, 2023 — 12:45 pm EDT

Written by Michal Aleksandrowicz for Reuters ->

July 13 (Reuters) - French steelmaker Vallourec VLLP.PA on Thursday raised its outlook for the second quarter, citing strong results in the eastern hemisphere, specifically in the Middle East and smaller- than-anticipated losses in Germany.

Vallourec said it now expects second-quarter earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be around 370 million euros ($415 million) in comparison to 320 million euros announced before.

($1 = 0.8924 euros)

