French steelmaker Vallourec raises Q2 outlook

July 13 (Reuters) - French steelmaker Vallourec VLLP.PA on Thursday raised its outlook for the second quarter, citing strong results in the eastern hemisphere, specifically in the Middle East and smaller- than-anticipated losses in Germany.

Vallourec said it now expects second-quarter earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be around 370 million euros ($415 million) in comparison to 320 million euros announced before.

($1 = 0.8924 euros)

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; editing by David Evans)

