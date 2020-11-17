French steel pipemaker Vallourec seeking debt-for-equity deal

French steel pipemaker Vallourec is in talks with creditors to convert a little more than half its debt to equity in an effort to reduce a debt burden of about 3.5 billion euros ($4.15 billion), the company said on Tuesday.

"Following recent press articles referring to these discussions, Vallourec SA confirms that it seeks to reduce its debt by slightly over 50% by way of a debt-to-equity conversion," the firm said in a statement.

"The discussions between the company and its creditors have been engaged and the market will be informed of their outcome in due course," it added.

