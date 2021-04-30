French steel pipemaker Vallourec raises its financial outlook

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - French steel pipemaker Vallourec VLLP.PA on Friday raised its 2021 financial outlook, saying it was targeting core earnings of 350 million-400 million euros ($424 million-$485 million).

That compared with its earlier guidance, given in February, when Vallourec forecast 2021 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 250 million-300 million euros.

In February, Vallourec reached a financial restructuring deal with its main creditors, to ease its debt situation.

($1 = 0.8256 euros)

