French Stats and COVID-19 News to Influence as Markets Reopen

Earlier in the Day:

It was a relatively quiet start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Japanese Yen was in action this morning.

For the Japanese Yen

According to the According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, retail sales increased by 1.9% in November, year-on-year. In October, retail sales had risen by 0.9%. Economists had forecast a 1.7% increase

The Japanese Yen moved from ¥114.332 to ¥114.358 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Japanese Yen was up by 0.01% to ¥114.370 against the U.S Dollar,

Elsewhere

At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was up by 0.03% to $0.6820, with the Aussie Dollar up by 0.19% to $0.7235.

The Day Ahead

For the EUR

It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. French jobseeker total figures for November will be in focus early in the European session.

Barring particularly dire numbers, there shouldn’t be too much impact on the EUR, however.

At the time of writing, the EUR was up by 0.02% to $1.1321.

For the Pound

It’s also a particularly quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. There are no material stats to provide the Pound with direction, with the UK markets closed today.

At the time of writing, the Pound was up by 0.11% to $1.3401.

Across the Pond

There are no stats to consider today, leaving COVID-19 news updates to influence.

At the time of writing, the Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.12% to 96.133.

For the Loonie

It’s quiet day ahead on the economic data front. There are no major stats to provide direction. The lack of stats will leave crude oil prices and market risk sentiment to provide direction.

At the time of writing, the Loonie was up by 0.02% to C$1.2813 against the U.S Dollar.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.