French state will help national railway SNCF survive COVID crisis - minister

Geert De Clercq Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

The French state will help national railway firm SNCF survive the coronavirus crisis, Environment and Transport minister Elisabeth Borne said on Monday.

The state-owned firm's CEO said on Saturday that SNCF has lost about 2 billion euros ($2.20 billion) in revenue because of the coronavirus lockdown and that a government bailout might be needed.

"We will have to give SNCF the means to continue its investment plan and we will have to see with the company what its financial situation is, it is a bit early to say... The state will be at the company's side," Borne said.

