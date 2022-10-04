French state to file offer for purchase of remaining EDF shares with market regulator on Tuesday - source

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The French state will file an offer for the purchase of the remaining EDF EDF.PA shares it does not already own with the country's AMF financial market regulator later on Tuesday, said a source with knowledge of the matter.

President Emmanuel Macron's government this summer announced it would fully nationalise the debt-laden utility, which shoulders most of the country's power needs and will be the centrepiece of an ambitious reactor construction programme.

EDF is currently rushing to get its fleet of ready for the winter after it needed to shut down several reactors due to corrosion issues and safety checks.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Leigh Thomas Editing by Richard Lough/Sudip Kar-Gupta)

