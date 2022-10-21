French state says will support any initiative that boosts Renault's alliance with Nissan

The French state will support any initiative aimed at boosting Renault's partnership with Japan's Nissan, the head of the French state shareholding agency said on Friday.

France holds a 15% stake in Renault, which in turns owns 43% of Nissan.

Renault is finalising plans to split its thermal engine and electric vehicle departments into two separate units amid tense talks aimed at reshaping the strategic partnership with Nissan.

Industrial projects were key for the future of the alliance, the head of the shareholding agency told journalists.

