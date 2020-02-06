French state pushing to oust Engie CEO Kocher - sources

By Benjamin Mallet and Michel Rose

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - French state representatives on the board of utility Engie ENGIE.PA, which meets later on Thursday, have decided to vote to oust Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The French state has 24% of Engie, formerly known as GDF Suez, and also three direct and indirect seats on the board. The board is to vote on whether to give Kocher a second mandate as CEO at a meeting later on Thursday.

Engie declined to comment.

Kocher's fate at the helm of France's former gas monopoly follows months of boardroom infighting and has transfixed French business and political circles. She is the country's only female boss of a blue-chip company.

She has faced criticism of her record as CEO, including her decisions to sell off some gas and coal assets, which sparked internal disagreements. But there have also been public campaigns in Kocher's defence, including by France's green party or left-leaning politicians.

The government believes Kocher has destroyed value during her tenure by selling assets at too low a price, a person familiar with the government's thinking said.

The source also said there were several other high-level female executives within the company capable of taking on the CEO role, the source added.

"The state has made up its mind: Kocher is out," another source close to Engie's board said on Wednesday.

Staff representatives on the board are expected to follow the government's stance, the source close to the board said. That means Kocher's fate is de facto sealed even if she gets the support from a few other board members.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire declined to comment on Thursday, only saying there was no conspiracy to break up Engie or for the state to sell out.

"The question of equality between men and women doesn't just boil down to Engie, it's a much bigger issue," Le Maire told reporters at an event in Paris. "Wait to see the board's decision, I'm just saying we must not mix everything up."

Engie's share performance under CEO Kocherhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2UutbiB

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Michel Rose; Additional reporting by Myriam Rivet and Geert De Clercq; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Jane Merriman)

