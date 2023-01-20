French state now holds over 90% in EDF, allowing for squeeze-out, ministry says

World Markets
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 20, 2023 — 02:08 pm EST

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The French state acquired enough EDFEDF.PA shares on the market to start squeeze-out proceedings as it fully nationalises the nuclear energy giant, the French finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The government now holds 92.71% of voting rights in EDF, the ministry said.

