French state now holds over 90% in EDF, allowing for squeeze-out, ministry says

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The French state acquired enough EDFEDF.PA shares on the market to start squeeze-out proceedings as it fully nationalises the nuclear energy giant, the French finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The government now holds 92.71% of voting rights in EDF, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel)

