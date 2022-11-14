EDF

French state has no plans to break up EDF -finance ministry source

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

November 14, 2022 — 11:23 am EST

Written by Leigh Thomas for Reuters ->

Adds details

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The French state does not plan to break up nuclear power group EDF EDF.PA after its nationalization is completed, a Finance Ministry source said on Monday, refuting allegations from a lawmaker that such a plan was in the works.

Socialist lawmaker Philippe Brun said last week he had seen internal Finance Ministry notes suggesting President Emmanuel Macron's government planned to sell off EDF's renewable energy activities.

"Our intention is not to take control of EDF only to dismantle it afterwards," the Finance Ministry source told journalists, reiterating the government's long-standing position.

The source added that the state's intention was to maintain EDF as an integrated group with its renewable activities, and said that it may be possible to avoid opening EDF's hydropower operations up to competition as demanded in the past by EU competition authorities after the group's nationalisation.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((leigh.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5143;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.