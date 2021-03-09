French startup lobby to file complaint against Apple with data privacy watchdog

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - France Digitale, France's leading startup lobby, is preparing to file a complaint against iPhone maker Apple with French data privacy watchdog CNIL on Tuesday over alleged breaches of European Union rules, the lobby said in a statement.

In the seven-page complaint seen by Reuters, the lobby, which represents the bulk of France's digital entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, alleges Apple's latest operating software, iOS 14, does not comply with EU privacy requirements.

