French start-up 360Learning raises $200 mln for expansion

Oct 21 (Reuters) - French start-up 360Learning raised $200 million from new investors to fund development of its software and an expansion into new markets, the firm behind an e-learning platform for corporate clients said on Thursday.

The funding round welcomes Sumeru, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Silver Lake Waterman as investors alongside existing ones such as Bpifrance, it said.

The company plans to use the proceeds to tap into new markets across North and South America, Asia, and Europe and to invest in strategic M&A deals, it said.

360Learning, which counts LVMH LVMH.PA and Toyota 7203.T among its more than 1,500 clients, also plans to expand its workforce to 500 by the end of next year.

"We believe the accelerating evolution of the workforce towards remote and distributed teams places an imperative on all companies to rethink how they train, upskill and retain employees more effectively," Paul Davison, senior investor for SoftBank Investment Advisers, said in a statement.

360Learning's learning management system allows the employees of a company to share their knowledge and expertise, and teach and learn from one another at the same time.

The new funding round brings the capital raised by 360Learning to more than $240 million.

(Reporting by Kate Entringer in Gdansk; editing by Jason Neely)

