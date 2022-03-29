French sportswear retailer Decathlon suspends activities in Russia

Adds details, Auchan

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - French sportswear retailer Decathlon said on Tuesday it was suspending its activities in Russia as supply conditions were no longer met to continue its activity in the country.

The retailer, owned by France's Mulliez family, said it will continue to support it 2,500 Russian staff, some of whom have been involved in the company since 2006.

"In strict compliance with international sanctions, Decathlon notes that the supply conditions are no longer met to continue its activity in Russia. Decathlon has to suspend the operation of its stores," the statement said.

The Mulliez family, which also owns high-profile chains such as DIY retailer Leroy Merlin and food retailer Auchan in Russia, has come under increasing to leave Russia following its invation of Ukraine.

Auchan itself, which has around 30,000 staff, 231 stores and e-commerce activities in Russia, has been criticised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for remaining operational in Russia.

The CEO of Auchan however told French newspaper Journal du Dimanche on Sunday, that the retailer plans to maintain its presence in Russia as he feared the company risked losing assets or exposing local managers to potential legal troubles if it pulled out of Russia.

