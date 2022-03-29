US Markets

French sportswear retailer Decathlon suspends activities in Russia

Contributors
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French sportswear retailer Decathlon said on Tuesday it was suspending its activities in Russia as supply conditions were no longer met to continue its activity in the country.

Adds details, Auchan

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - French sportswear retailer Decathlon said on Tuesday it was suspending its activities in Russia as supply conditions were no longer met to continue its activity in the country.

The retailer, owned by France's Mulliez family, said it will continue to support it 2,500 Russian staff, some of whom have been involved in the company since 2006.

"In strict compliance with international sanctions, Decathlon notes that the supply conditions are no longer met to continue its activity in Russia. Decathlon has to suspend the operation of its stores," the statement said.

The Mulliez family, which also owns high-profile chains such as DIY retailer Leroy Merlin and food retailer Auchan in Russia, has come under increasing to leave Russia following its invation of Ukraine.

Auchan itself, which has around 30,000 staff, 231 stores and e-commerce activities in Russia, has been criticised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for remaining operational in Russia.

The CEO of Auchan however told French newspaper Journal du Dimanche on Sunday, that the retailer plans to maintain its presence in Russia as he feared the company risked losing assets or exposing local managers to potential legal troubles if it pulled out of Russia.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular