French sportswear retailer Decathlon suspends activities in Russia

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
French sportswear retailer Decathlon said on Tuesday it was suspending its activities in Russia as supply conditions were no longer met to continue its activity in the country.

The retailer, owned by France's Mulliez family, said it will continue to support it 2,500 Russian staff, some of whom have been involved in the company since 2006.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

