French soldiers kill more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali - army

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - French soldiers killed more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali in three operations on Thursday and Friday, France’s army said. The operations targeted al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked groups, the army added in a statement. (Reporting by Tangi Salaun; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Andrew Heavens) ((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;)) Keywords: MALI FRANCE/OPERATION (URGENT)

