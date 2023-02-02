French software maker Dassault Systemes sees revenue growth of around 5% in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

February 02, 2023 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Dagmarah Mackos and Lina Golovnya for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - French software maker Dassault Systemes DAST.PA on Thursday forecast a revenue growth of around 5% in 2023, after it posted better-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter.

The group, which sells software to carmakers, planemakers and industrial firms, forecast annual revenue of between 5.93 billion euros and 5.98 billion euros ($6.59-$6.53 billion), compared with the 5.67 billion euros it earned in 2022.

($1 = 0.9075 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos and Lina Golovnya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((dagmarah.mackos@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.