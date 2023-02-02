French software maker Dassault Systemes sees revenue growth of around 5% in 2023

Feb 2 (Reuters) - French software maker Dassault Systemes DAST.PA on Thursday forecast a revenue growth of around 5% in 2023, after it posted better-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter.

The group, which sells software to carmakers, planemakers and industrial firms, forecast annual revenue of between 5.93 billion euros and 5.98 billion euros ($6.59-$6.53 billion), compared with the 5.67 billion euros it earned in 2022.

($1 = 0.9075 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos and Lina Golovnya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

