French soft wheat sowing 98% complete by Nov. 21

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French farmers had sown 98% of the expected soft wheat area for next year's harvest by Nov. 21, against 97% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

That also compared with 97% progress by the same week last year, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

