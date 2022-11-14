French soft wheat sowing 92% complete by Nov. 7

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - French farmers had sown 92% of the expected soft wheat area for next year's harvest by Nov. 7, against 84% a week earlier and ahead of 86% progress a year earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Monday.

FranceAgriMer's weekly cereal crop progress report was delayed from Friday due to a public holiday in France.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

