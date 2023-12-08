French soft wheat sowing 89% complete by Dec. 4

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - French farmers had sown 89% of the expected soft wheat area for next year's harvest by Dec. 4, compared with 83% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Sowing, which has been hampered by heavy rain this autumn, continued to lag the pace a year ago when 99% of the soft wheat area had been sown, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Mark Potter)

