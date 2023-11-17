French soft wheat sowing 71% complete by Nov. 13

PARIS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - French farmers had sown 71% of the expected soft wheat area for next year's harvest by Nov. 13, compared with 67% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Continuous rainfall in the past month has delayed winter grain sowings and flooded fields in the northern half of France, which will lead to a drop in sown area and likely damage to yields, the head of FranceAgriMer's grain committee Benoit Pietrement said on Wednesday.

Winter barley sowing progressed to 84% from 81% the previous week while grain maize harvesting was nearly finished, with 97% of the area cut by Monday, compared to a revised 94% a week earlier, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jason Neely)

