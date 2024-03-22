News & Insights

French soft wheat rated 66% in good or excellent condition by March 18

Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

March 22, 2024 — 03:53 am EDT

Written by Dagmarah Mackos and Diana Mandiá for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Some 66% of French soft wheat was rated as in good or excellent condition by March 18, which remained stable from a week earlier but dropped from 94% a year ago, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The rating was the lowest for the time of year since 2020, when French wheat crops were affected by heavy rain during planting, data published by FranceAgriMer showed in a cereal report.

