News & Insights

Commodities

French soft wheat may see some quality loss after rain -office

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

August 09, 2023 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Rain delays to soft wheat harvesting in northern France may affect test weights and falling numbers, two key measures of milling quality, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Wednesday.

For soft wheat harvested before recent rains, quality readings generally met milling standards, though there were varied results for test weights, FranceAgriMer said in a joint statement with crop institutes Arvalis and Terres Inovia.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.