French soft wheat may see some quality loss after rain -office

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Rain delays to soft wheat harvesting in northern France may affect test weights and falling numbers, two key measures of milling quality, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Wednesday.

For soft wheat harvested before recent rains, quality readings generally met milling standards, though there were varied results for test weights, FranceAgriMer said in a joint statement with crop institutes Arvalis and Terres Inovia.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

