French soft wheat harvest almost complete -FranceAgriMer

PARIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - French farmers had gathered 96% of this year's soft wheat crop by Aug. 14 compared with 89% a week earlier, as they neared the end of this year's harvest following recent rain delays, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

Heavy rain since the end of July has slowed field work in northern France and raised some concern about the milling quality of wheat, although the onset of a warm, dry spell is expected to allow farmers to finish harvesting this week.

The soft wheat harvest has lagging the rapid pace of last year, when field work was already complete by the same week, and was slightly behind an average 97% for the same week over the past five years, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report.

The spring barley harvest also neared completion last week, with 98% of the crop cut by Aug. 14 against 96% a week earlier.

Farmers completed winter barley and durum wheat harvesting in July.

For grain maize, harvested later in the year, 84% of crops were rated in good or excellent condition. That was down slightly from 85% the previous week but well above a 50% score a year ago when maize was affected by severe drought.

Rain and mild temperatures in the past month have helped maize plants, though hot weather that has spread across France this week could strain some crops.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

