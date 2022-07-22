Commodities

French soft wheat harvest 84% complete by July 18

Contributor
Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

French farmers had harvested 84% of this year's soft wheat crop by July 18 compared with 50% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 84% of this year's soft wheat crop by July 18 compared with 50% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

An estimated 63% of soft wheat was in good or excellent condition, down from 64% the previous week, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Forrest Crellin)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular