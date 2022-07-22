French soft wheat harvest 84% complete by July 18

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 84% of this year's soft wheat crop by July 18 compared with 50% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

An estimated 63% of soft wheat was in good or excellent condition, down from 64% the previous week, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Forrest Crellin)

