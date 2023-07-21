News & Insights

Commodities

French soft wheat harvest 58% complete by July 17

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

July 21, 2023 — 03:06 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 21 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 58% of this year's soft wheat crop by July 17 compared with 33% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

An estimated 80% of soft wheat was in good or excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.