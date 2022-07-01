French soft wheat harvest 5% complete by June 27

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 5% of this year's soft wheat crop by June 27, compared with 2% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

An estimated 64% of soft wheat was in good or excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

