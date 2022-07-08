French soft wheat harvest 14% complete by July 4

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 14% of this year's soft wheat crop by July 4 compared with 5% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

An estimated 63% of soft wheat was in good or excellent condition, down from 64% the previous week, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Gus Trompiz)

