French soft wheat crop stable - FranceAgriMer

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - The condition of French soft wheat was stable in the week to May 22, with 93% of crops rated in good or excellent condition as in the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The score was above the 69% level registered a year earlier, it said in a cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

