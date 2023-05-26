News & Insights

French soft wheat crop stable - FranceAgriMer

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

May 26, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - The condition of French soft wheat was stable in the week to May 22, with 93% of crops rated in good or excellent condition as in the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The score was above the 69% level registered a year earlier, it said in a cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

