French soft wheat crop seen at 33.6 mln T, growers say

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

This year's French soft wheat harvest produced 33.60 million tonnes, growers group AGPB said on Thursday.

That compared with the farm ministry's most recent estimate of 33.87 million tonnes issued in early August.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

