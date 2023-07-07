News & Insights

French soft wheat crop rating unchanged, harvest 10% complete

July 07, 2023

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - The condition of soft wheat in the week to July 3 was unchanged from the previous week with 81% of crops rated to be in good or excellent condition, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The score was above the 64% registered a year earlier, it said in a cereal crop report.

Some 10% of the soft wheat area had been harvested by July 3, against 1% the previous week, the office said in a cereal crop report.

