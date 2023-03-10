Commodities

French soft wheat crop rating unchanged for second week

March 10, 2023 — 03:43 am EST

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - The condition of soft wheat in the week to March 6 was unchanged from the previous week with 95% of crops rated to be in good or excellent condition, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday, confirming little damage from dry weather in the previous month.

The score was above the 92% registered a year earlier, it said in a cereal crop report.

Conditions for durum were also stable with 91% of the crop rated good or excellent. For winter barley, however, the rating fell slightly to 93% good or excellent, from 94% last week.

French farmers had nearly finished sowing spring barley, with 98% of the expected area drilled by March 6, compared with 92% a week earlier and an average 62% over the previous five years, FranceAgriMer's data showed.

