Commodities

French soft wheat crop rating stable at 92% good/excellent

Contributors
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Forrest Crellin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Some 92% of French soft wheat crops were in good or excellent condition by March 14, unchanged from a week earlier and above a year-ago rating of 87%, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - Some 92% of French soft wheat crops were in good or excellent condition by March 14, unchanged from a week earlier and above a year-ago rating of 87%, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Spring barley sowing was 90% complete compared with 76% a week earlier but lagging 96% progress seen a year ago, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular