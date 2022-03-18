French soft wheat crop rating stable at 92% good/excellent

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - Some 92% of French soft wheat crops were in good or excellent condition by March 14, unchanged from a week earlier and above a year-ago rating of 87%, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

Spring barley sowing was 90% complete compared with 76% a week earlier but lagging 96% progress seen a year ago, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.