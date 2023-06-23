French soft wheat crop rating slips again as harvest starts

Recasts paragraph 1, adds details from paragraph 3

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - The condition of soft wheat crops in France, the European Union's biggest producer, declined for the fourth week in a row ahead of rains that broke a hot, dry spell, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

An estimated 83% of soft wheat was rated as being in good or excellent condition in the week to June 19, compared with 85% the previous week, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal crop report.

The score was, however, well above 63% registered a year earlier and remained around the highest for the time of year in FranceAgriMer records going back to 2011.

Dry weather since late May in the northern half of France, accompanied by increasingly warm temperatures, is thought have stressed some plants. However, showers since last weekend are expected to help crops overall, despite localised storm damage.

Soft wheat harvesting was under way, with 2% of the area harvested by June 19, in line with progress a year ago, the office said.

FranceAgriMer's regional data showed that harvesting was so far limited to Nouvelle Aquitaine in the southwest.

The good/excellent ratings for other major cereal crops also fell further last week, though remaining above last year's drought-affected levels.

Harvesting of winter barley, the first cereal to be gathered at the start of summer, was 10% complete, FranceAgriMer said.

The durum wheat and spring barley harvests were also under way, with 2% and 1% progress respectively by June 19, it said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Varun H K)

