French soft wheat crop rating falls further

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - The condition of French soft wheat fell again in the week to June 26, with 81% of crops rated to be in good or excellent condition compared with 83% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

For winter barley, 82% of the crop was rated good or excellent, down from 84% from the previous week, while durum wheat fell to 69% from 77%.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.