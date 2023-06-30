News & Insights

French soft wheat crop rating falls further

June 30, 2023 — 03:09 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - The condition of French soft wheat fell again in the week to June 26, with 81% of crops rated to be in good or excellent condition compared with 83% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

For winter barley, 82% of the crop was rated good or excellent, down from 84% from the previous week, while durum wheat fell to 69% from 77%.

