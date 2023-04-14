French soft wheat crop rating edges higher

Adds details on other crops

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - The condition of French soft wheat improved slightly in the week to April 10, with 94% of crops rated to be in good or excellent condition compared with 93% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The score was above the 92% registered a year earlier, it said in a cereal crop report.

For winter barley, 92% of the crop was rated good or excellent, unchanged from the previous week and up from 87% a year earlier. The spring barley rating had fallen to 95% from 97% by April 3, still above the 92% at the same point in 2022.

For durum wheat, the rating fell to 91% from 92% the previous week, still well above the 84% recorded a year earlier.

Grain maize sowings stood at 12% of the expected area planted by April 10, in line with the five-year average, the office said. They were at 2% a week earlier.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Mark Potter)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.