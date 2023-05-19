News & Insights

French soft wheat crop rating eases to 93% good/excellent

Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

May 19, 2023 — 03:07 am EDT

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - The condition of French soft wheat fell slightly in the week to May 15, with 93% of crops rated in good or excellent condition compared with 94% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The score was above the 73% registered a year earlier, it said in a cereal crop report.

