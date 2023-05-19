French soft wheat crop rating eases to 93% good/excellent

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - The condition of French soft wheat fell slightly in the week to May 15, with 93% of crops rated in good or excellent condition compared with 94% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The score was above the 73% registered a year earlier, it said in a cereal crop report.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.