French soft wheat crop forecast to rise 4% to 35 mln tons

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - This year's soft wheat crop in France, the European Union's biggest grain producer and exporter, is expected to rise by nearly 4% from last year's, helped by June showers ahead of harvesting, the farm ministry said on Tuesday.

In its first projection for 2023 soft wheat production, the ministry forecast the crop at 35 million metric tons compared with 33.69 million last year.

The estimate was based on an expected yield of 7.34 tons per hectare (t/ha), against 7.17 t/ha last year, and an estimated harvested area of 4.77 million hectares, compared with 4.70 million in 2022.

Rainfall in June was beneficial for wheat and other straw cereal crops such as barley despite some localised storm damage, the ministry's report said.

Its projection for the soft wheat yield was below the 7.5 t/ha forecast by crop institute Arvalis and grain industry association Intercereales last week.

Total barley production was pegged by the ministry at 11.94 million tons, up 4.6% from last year.

Winter barley production was forecast at 9.18 million tons, up 8.3% from last year and above an initial forecast of 9.07 million.

Production of spring barley was forecast to fall 6.2% to 2.76 million tons, with a reduced area expected to outweigh a projected increase in yield.

For rapeseed, France's main oilseed crop, 2023 production was forecast to rise 2.5% from last year to 4.64 million tons, with an increased area offsetting an expected fall in yields from last year's bumper levels, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman)

