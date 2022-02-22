French soft commodity trader Sucden to add grain division

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - French trading house Sucden said it will launch on March 1 a grain and oilseed division to add to its range of agricultural commodities.

Sucden Grains & Oilseeds will be based in Paris and Singapore and headed by Wladimir Blanckaert, who has previously worked for other agricultural commodity merchants including Louis Dreyfus Company, Sucden said in a statement on Monday.

Privately owned Sucden is a major international trader in sugar, cocoa and coffee.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

