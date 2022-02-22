Commodities

French soft commodity trader Sucden to add grain division

Contributor
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Published

French trading house Sucden said it will launch on March 1 a grain and oilseed division to add to its range of agricultural commodities.

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - French trading house Sucden said it will launch on March 1 a grain and oilseed division to add to its range of agricultural commodities.

Sucden Grains & Oilseeds will be based in Paris and Singapore and headed by Wladimir Blanckaert, who has previously worked for other agricultural commodity merchants including Louis Dreyfus Company, Sucden said in a statement on Monday.

Privately owned Sucden is a major international trader in sugar, cocoa and coffee.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular