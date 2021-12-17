French soccer world champion Mbappe to collaborate with Dior

Adds details

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - French soccer star Kylian Mbappe said on Friday he would be collaborating with French luxury fashion house Dior.

"I am delighted to announce that I am now officially part of Maison Dior. Can’t wait to share our collaborations in men’s fashion and Sauvage fragrance," Mbappe wrote on Twitter.

Mbappe's tweet confirms recent media reports that Dior had named Mbappe as its new global ambassador.

In September, Dior signed a two-year deal to design clothing for Mbappe's football club, star-studded Paris St. Germain, marking its first tie-up with a sports team.

The tie-up fit a shift by luxury labels at Dior-owner LVMH LVMH.PA to embrace streetwear, linking it to high-fashion with an eye to younger consumers.

