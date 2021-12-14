US Markets
KKR

French soccer league receives some 10 offers for slice of media rights

Contributor
Gwenaelle Barzic Reuters
Published

The French football league said on Tuesday it had received around 10 preliminary, non-binding offers for a minority stake in a new media rights company it is setting up as the country's soccer clubs seek to shore up their finances.

Adds details on timing of process

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The French football league said on Tuesday it had received around 10 preliminary, non-binding offers for a minority stake in a new media rights company it is setting up as the country's soccer clubs seek to shore up their finances.

In a statement, it said it aimed to draw up a shortlist of candidates in the next few days.

A source close to the discussions said some of the bidders, which comprise top private equity funds, were willing to invest 1.5 billion euros ($1.69 billion) for a 10% to 15% stake in the new media rights company, in line with the League's valuation target.

The source said three or four funds will be shortlisted for the next stage of the sale process, with binding offers expected by the end of February or early March, 2022.

Reuters reported earlier this month that buyout funds including CVC Capital Partners and Bain Capital, Advent, Apollo, Bridgepoint, EQT EQTAB.ST, KKR KKR.N and Silver Lake were among those interested in making a first-round offer.

The deadline for preliminary bids expired on Monday night.

The source said the Ligue was confident about the rest of the sale process given the quality of preliminary bids.

($1 = 0.8870 euros)

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Richard Lough)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR CG

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular