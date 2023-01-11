French soccer federation president Le Graet suspended from duties - BFM

PARIS, Jan 11(Reuters) - Noel Le Graet, the president of France's FFF soccer federation has been suspended from his duties and Vice Chairman Philippe Diallo was named acting interim Chairman, BFM television said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

The news followed an urgent meeting of the FFF executive committee.

Le Graet, 81, has been in the firing line over allegations of sexual harassment which he denies and criticism of French soccer icon and 1998 World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane, which drew the ire of players and politicians.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.