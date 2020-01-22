French Senate approves bill allowing IVF for single women, lesbians

France's Senate voted on Wednesday in favour of a bill that would allow single women and lesbian couples access to in-vitro fertilization (IVF), the first major social reform of President Emmanuel Macron's term.
