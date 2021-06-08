French second-hand car group Aramis prices IPO between 23-28 euros/share

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - French second-hand car group Aramis, which is majority-owned by Stellantis STLA.MI, on Tuesday priced its planned initial public offering on the stock market at between 23-28 euros per share.

Aramis added it hoped to raise between 446-481 million euros ($543-$586 million) as a result of the overall IPO transaction.

"This IPO is an important step for Aramis Group, allowing us to pursue our strategy of rapid growth in our existing markets and conduct acquisitions in new European countries, as we have done successfully since 2017," said company founders Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli in a joint statement.

($1 = 0.8212 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.