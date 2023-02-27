French satellite group SES sees higher 2023 revenue

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Satellite firm SES SESFg.LU on Monday forecast further revenue growth this year after it posted a 9.1% rise in 2022 helped by its acquisition of DRS GES and a stronger U.S. dollar.

The Luxemburg-based group expects 2023 revenue of 1.95 billion to 2 billion euros ($2.06 billion to $2.11 billion) and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.01 billion to 1.05 billion euros.

Its revenue was 1.94 billion euros last year, in line with consensus provided by the company.

($1 = 0.9486 euros)

