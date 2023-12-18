News & Insights

GENC

French retailers Intermarche and Auchan to buy 320 Casino stores - Les Echos

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

December 18, 2023 — 09:03 am EST

Written by Nicolas Delame, Helen Reid, Blandine Henault for Reuters ->

Adds context in paragraphs 8-10

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - French retailers Intermarche and Auchan are set to buy 320 stores of struggling retailer Casino CASP.PA, French financial daily Les Echos reported on Monday.

The paper reported that the two groups' joint bid was higher than bids received from Germany's Lidl and French rival Carrefour.

A spokesperson at Casino said a press release would be published soon.

Auchan, Intermarche, Carrefour and Lidl declined to comment.

Casino, which has warned of likely losses for 2023 for its core French business, is racing to finalise a bailout to avoid bankruptcy early next year.

A new leadership team formed around Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is set to take control of Casino, which was brought to the verge of default after years of debt-fuelled acquisitions and losing market share to rivals.

Casino said last month it had received preliminary, indicative offers from several buyers for an unspecified number of hypermarkets and supermarkets it had put up for sale as its situation deteriorated.

Trading in Casino shares has been suspended since earlier on Monday at the company's request and pending a press release, stock exchange operator Euronext said.

Casino has been losing market share to sector leader E. Leclerc as well as Les Mousquetaires and U supermarkets, according to Kantar data.

Trade unions have said they fear Casino could be dismantled as its hyper and supermarkets are sold.

(Reporting by Nicolas Delame, Helen Reid, Blandine Henault; Writing by GV De Clercq and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GENC
CARR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.