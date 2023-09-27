News & Insights

French retailer Systeme U to discount food prices further to tackle inflation

September 27, 2023 — 03:07 am EDT

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Systeme U said it would put further discounts on key food products, as the government maintains pressure on leading companies to help households cope with stubbornly high inflation.

Systeme U's company head Dominique Schelcher told RTL radio that there would be a 10% discount on food products for two days every fortnight from late October through to December.

Systeme U's pledge came a day after France's two largest food retailers, E-Leclerc and Carrefour CARR.PA, said they would heed the government's call for petrol and diesel to be sold at cost price at the pump.

However, Schelcher said such measures would only have a minor impact, and there was therefore a need to do more.

"Yes, it will have a little impact, but it will be very small," he said.

Michel-Edouard Leclerc, who heads up the Leclerc chain also told France Info radio that Leclerc's low-pricing policy was helping his company win market share.

"We are doing very well, because we are selling at cheaper prices," he said.

