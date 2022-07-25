CARR

French retailer Leclerc warns it could cut opening hours to cope with energy shortage

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published

The boss of Leclerc warned on Monday that France's largest food retailer could reduce the opening hours of its stores as part of emergency measures to deal with the risk of power shortages linked to the war in Ukraine.

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - The boss of Leclerc warned on Monday that France's largest food retailer could reduce the opening hours of its stores as part of emergency measures to deal with the risk of power shortages linked to the war in Ukraine.

"For this winter we have a crisis scenario where Russia cuts gas supplies," Michel-Edouard Leclerc told France Info radio.

Under that scenario, "We could close some stores during certain hours," he added.

Leclerc heads Les Centres E. Leclerc, a cooperative association of about 600 retailers, which competes against Carrefour CARR.PA and Casino CASP.PA.

Its low-price policy has helped it become France's biggest food retailer by market share.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More