French retailer Fnac Darty beats expectations in 2021

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Fnac Darty Fnac.PA on Wednesday reported better than expected annual earnings helped by a robust sales growth across its product categories.

The French books, music and electrical equipment retailer posted current operating income of 271 million euros, slightly above its own guidance which predicted the figure to be at the upper end of a 260-270 million euro range.

