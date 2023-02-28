US Markets
CARR

French retailer Casino's sales growth slows in fourth quarter

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

February 28, 2023 — 01:37 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino CASP.PA said group sales slowed in the fourth quarter of 2022, as a robust performance in Latin America was offset by weakness in the domestic market, where same-store sales at its Geant hypermarkets fell 6.2%.

The company, which has been facing concerns over high debts and low cash flow, reports its full year earnings on March 10.

Casino, which also controls Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar PCAR3.SA, said group sales for the fourth quarter reached 9.155 billion euros ($9.7 billion), a 4.4% rise on a same store basis but a deceleration from 5.4% growth in the third quarter.

In France alone, sales rose just 0.1% on a same store basis after rising 3.9% in the third quarter.

($1 = 0.9447 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CARR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.