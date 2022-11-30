US Markets

French retailer Casino prices part of Assai's stake sale

November 30, 2022 — 01:56 am EST

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - French supermarket group Casino CASP.PA said on Wednesday it has completed the book building process in the sale of a stake in Brazilian cash-and-carry chain Assai ASAI3.SA as part of its debt-cutting plans.

Casino said in a statement that 140.8 million Assaí shares, representing 10.44% of its capital, were allocated at a selling price of BRL 19.00 per share for a total placement of BRL 2,675.2 million (490.8 million euros).

The transaction is expected to close on Dec. 2, 2022.

At the end of the transaction, Casino will retain 30.5% of Assai's capital.

